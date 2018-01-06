Brutal cold continues for the second half of the weekend: Breton Blog

Sunday morning will be the last brutally cold one, in this stretch. Wind chill warnings and advisories are up through midday Sunday. Wind chills will continue to be well below zero until then.

Sunday will start out bright but clouds will increase during the afternoon. The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest, eventually bringing in less cold air. Highs on Sunday will be in the single digits north, around 10 degrees inland, and in the low to mid teens along the coast.

Usually, to transport milder air into Maine in the wintertime, you have to go through at least a little bit of precipitation. It looks like that's what we'll have on Monday. It's not going to be a big storm. However, we'll have periods of light snow through the day.

An inch or two of snow is possible, especially farther east and north.

A warm-up is coming for Thursday and Friday. We'll hit the 40s, but it will come with more clouds and rain showers. By next weekend, a coastal low may form which would bring colder air back into play. A mix of snow, ice and rain is possible Saturday.

