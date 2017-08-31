Bulletproof vests protect the lives of lifesavers

Firefighters and EMTs in Old Orchard Beach are trying to pay for 20 bulletproof vests by seeking donations and a grant

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bulletproof vests aren't just for police officers anymore.

Firefighters and EMTs in Old Orchard Beach are seeking donations and a grant to cover the cost of 20 vests for their own protection.

Firefighter Bill Young told NEWS CENTER he and his crew increasingly find themselves in situations where their lives could be in danger from someone with a gun or a knife.

Young described a specific incident on the evening of the Fourth of July when the celebration turned fearful as a man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol with a full magazine and threatened to shoot people. No one was hurt, but next time could be different. And if that happens, Young said vest can help keep firefighters and EMTs safe.

