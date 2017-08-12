Camp Sunshine hosts first Watermelon Festival in New England

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Over two-thousand watermelons took over the Flagship campus at L.L. Bean in Freeport on Saturday, August 12 for the first-ever Watermelon Festival in New England.

This event was hosted by Camp Sunshine and featured numerous watermelon-themed activities, games, live family entertainment, and treats.

Camp Sunshine is a non-profit organization that works to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The Watermelon Festival had a great turnout and was an awesome opportunity to benefit Camp Sunshine's mission while enjoying an outing with family.

