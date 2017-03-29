Can a messy person ever stop being messy?

Steve Staeger's desk

While today is only Tuesday, we're going to take a minute to throw it back. The year was 1997, and on a little show called Friends, Ross, a main character, heads over to his date's apartment.

The door opens, the date - played by Rebecca Romijn - turns on the light, and there it is. A mess. One giant, filthy, gross mess.

There's no shame in Romijn's game. She's either oblivious, and unaware that this is a problem, or she has zero cares to give.

You can see it all here for yourself:

Anyway, this all brings us to 9NEWS' resident psychologist, Dr. Max Wachtel. Why are some people messy, and can this be corrected?

For starters, let's back up for a second. There's a clear difference between messy and dirty, and this Friends episode falls on the dirty side of the spectrum. However, it speaks to the same idea.

Some of the desks in the Next office are sloppy. The worst offender is our dear friend Steve Staeger. The other desks are organized so perfectly, you'd think you're looking at a Pottery Barn catalog.

"This is a personality thing," Wachtel says. "People who are messy are able to somehow relax in that messiness. People who are neat, it drives them crazy if they're in a mess."

Wachtel explained that it's all how each person feels comfortable organizing their worlds, and their thoughts. Some people need paperwork to be filed perfectly. Another person can leave paper in piles on their desk, or throw their clothes on the floor at the end of the day. Both people feel naturally comfortable with each scenario.

Many people who are messy strive to be clean, and some people who are strict about neatness may wish to be a little less uptight about their habits. Wachtel says that because this is a part of your personality, and who you are, people are not likely to change.

"I've been messy my entire life," the doctor says. "It takes a lot of effort."

Changing is not impossible, but because it would go against your personality, the transition could be a constant struggle. For people who are neat by nature, neatness is easy.

Wachtel says the difference doesn't have anything to do with gender, just the individual person.

Have a question for Dr. Max? Let us know with #HeyNext.

