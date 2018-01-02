WLBZ
Canceled, delayed, or still on: school districts decide in bitter cold

Chris Costa, WCSH 11:46 AM. EST January 02, 2018

STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER) -- School districts all over Maine had to decide whether to cancel, delay, or still hold classes Tuesday because of the bitter cold weather as kids returned from winter vacation.

MSAD 6 canceled classes because the buses would not start.

 

Noble High School in Berwick announced Monday that classes were canceled due to a burst sprinkler pipe.

Scarborough Schools, RSU 15, 21, and 44 all delayed classes for two-hours to allow temperatures to rise for kids waiting at the bus stops.

Districts like Portland and South Portland did not cancel school. Some kids were waiting at bus stops at 7 a.m. with an air temperature of -9 degrees Fahrenheit.

This story will be updated.

