Canceled, delayed, or still on: school districts decide in bitter cold

STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER) -- School districts all over Maine had to decide whether to cancel, delay, or still hold classes Tuesday because of the bitter cold weather as kids returned from winter vacation.

MSAD 6 canceled classes because the buses would not start.

No school tomorrow due to transportation issues, Buses do not like to start in this frigid weather. — Buxton Fire Rescue (@BuxtonFR) January 1, 2018

Noble High School in Berwick announced Monday that classes were canceled due to a burst sprinkler pipe.

Scarborough Schools, RSU 15, 21, and 44 all delayed classes for two-hours to allow temperatures to rise for kids waiting at the bus stops.

Districts like Portland and South Portland did not cancel school. Some kids were waiting at bus stops at 7 a.m. with an air temperature of -9 degrees Fahrenheit.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 WCSH-TV