Car Crash in Kennebunk Involves two cars and two motorcycles

Kennebunk, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Kennebunk Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a multi vehicle crash this afternoon at the intersection of Webber Hill Rd and Maguire Rd. Road.police say a car struck the back of a second car that had slowed down for a turning vehicle. The car that was hit , flipped onto its roof and struck two motorcycles. One of the motorcycle drivers was taken by helicopter to Maine medical center for treatment. Two others were brought to Southern Maine medical center.The road was closed for over two hours - police have not released the names of those involved as the accident is still under investigation.





