Catholics give to Harvey victims through weekend collections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The leader of Maine's Roman Catholics says all of the state's Catholic churches will participate in a special collection to provide aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.



Diocese of Portland Bishop Robert Deeley says the collection will take place on Sept. 2 and 3. The bishop says it's time for Catholics in the state to step up and help people in Texas who are facing "monumental and heartbreaking" loss.



Deeley says money collected this weekend will be donated to Catholic Charities USA, which is providing relief to the victims of the hurricane. He says Catholic Charities will also offer long-term recovery assistance in the future.

