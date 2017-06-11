CCSO: Speed, alcohol possible factors in fatal crash in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 29-year-old Limington man died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Baldwin, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said they responded, along with Baldwin Fire/Rescue to the area of 52 Sebago Road (Route 11) in Baldwin around 2:23 a.m. Sunday morning for a single-car rollover crash. They said a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest on its roof.

They said Joshua King, of Limington, died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. Sheriff's deputies said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

© 2017 WCSH-TV