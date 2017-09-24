CEO of New England Patriots responds to Pres. Trump's comments about NFL kneeling controversy

Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Photo: WCSH)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER)-- Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots NFL team, Robert Kraft, responded via Twitter to the recent comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally in Alabama Friday where is called for NFL team owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

On Sunday morning, the official account of the Patriots tweeted a statement from Kraft which said in part, "I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday. I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities."

Kraft's message went on to say, "I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful."

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Kraft and President Trump are known to be long-time friends. The Patriots' CEO even gave the President an honorary Super Bowl LI ring following the team's 2017 win over the Atlanta Falcons, marking the team's fifth Super Bowl victory.

