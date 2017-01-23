Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump: He deserves the chance 'to be a kid'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Chelsea Clinton is standing up for the newest inductee into the first children’s club.

The former first daughter and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation took to social media Sunday, tacitly condemning the online jabs directed at President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, and urging the public to remember that the child is just that: A child.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid," Clinton wrote.

But while Clinton maintained that first children should be shielded from bearing the brunt of criticism for their parents’ political choices, she did acknowledge that safeguarding children’s innocence means holding the current administration accountable and challenging policies that undermine children’s health and well-being.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids," she wrote.

Clinton's message follows the tradition of former first children reaching back.

Earlier this month, Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara published an open letter to the Obama daughters, Sasha and Malia, following up on their 2009 letter, in which they advised the two to hold fast to their father's character amid the headlines and political sketches that would take aim at him over the course of his presidency.

"You are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines," they wrote in Time. "But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."

The Bush twins, who attended the University of Texas at Austin and Yale during their father's first term, implored the teenagers to "enjoy college." "As most of the world knows, we did," they continued. "And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to."

