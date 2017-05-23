Chicken bits spilled all over Portland road, cause 'fowl' smell and mess

UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m. most of the chicken matter had been cleaned up from St. John, Brighton and Forest Avenue.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Residents in Portland's Libbytown neighborhood woke up Tuesday morning to the pungent smell of gallons upon gallons of chicken bits spilled on the roadway in front of their homes.

One lane of St. John Street from Park to Brighton avenues was covered in the chicken matter and then apparently covered in sawdust.

Portland Police told NEWS CENTER a truck malfunctioned spilling chicken parts all along the road early Tuesday morning.

Police said the chicken parts were non hazardous and it would take about an hour to clean up.

When NEWS CENTER was on scene at around 6 a.m. there were no police or clean-up crews nor signs directing traffic around the mess, and cars were driving through the chicken bits.

