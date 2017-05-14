Responders continue to search for boy in Acton woods

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police confirm that there is currently a search for a child in Acton.
According to state police, a 5-year-old boy became separated from his family while hiking off of Hussey Hill Road at about 6:25 p.m., Sunday.
Chris Grecco is described as:
- Four feet tall
- Brown hair
- Brown Eyes
- Wearing gray coat with a hoodie, blue shirt, blue jeans
Anyone with information should call the State Police unit in Gray at 207-657-3030
The subject of this story will be updated.
