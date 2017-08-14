Child pulled into taser line of fire

Vincent Cole was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, refusing to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, and violation of conditional release (Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With his taser pointed at a man he was trying to arrest, a sheriff's deputy suddenly found his path blocked by a child.

The York County Sheriff's office said its pursuit of Vincent Cole began about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday upon receiving a call about a domestic disturbance on Orchard Drive. Deputies said Cole and his girlfriend were the parties involved, but Cole had left before they arrived.

Deputies drove around the neighborhood looking for Cole. When they spotted him in another car, deputies said Cole sped off. Deputies kept on his tail and saw Cole leap out of his car as it was still moving. The empty car crashed into a boulder while Cole ran into his home with a deputy behind him.

The deputy said he drew his taser as Cole approached him. But the two of them weren't alone in the home. A mother and her small child were also present. The deputy said Cole grabbed the child to use as a shield. The mother then stepped in to take back her child, at which time Cole surrendered.

The deputy arrested Cole on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger, refusing to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, and violation of conditional release. Bail was denied to him.

Before his arrest on Sunday, Cole had been in legal trouble previously. He was arrested a month earlier on a charge of elevated aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing someone. Cole's driver's license was suspended. And he was under orders to remain in his home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as a condition of his release related to the prior arrest.

