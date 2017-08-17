Cianbro unveils new state-of-the-art training facility

PITTSFIELD, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - For years Pittsfield-based Cianbro has used its in-house training program, the Cianbro Institute, to develop skilled construction workers. Thursday, the company unveiled a new state-of-the-art facility that will bring its training efforts under one roof.

The employee-owned company showed off the facility which features expanded classroom settings, instructor office space, and spacious areas for larger educational gatherings.

Cianbro hopes this expansion will be a model for other companies as Maine deals with an aging population and a skilled worker shortage.

Chairman and CEO Peter Vigue calls these challenges an "opportunity" for growth.

