'Clear the Shelters' encourages more adoptions

THOMASTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Do you want a new friend in your life!? Saturday may be your chance.

NEWS CENTER is teaming up with animal shelters around Maine for "Clear The Shelters Day" on Saturday. Shelters like the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston will be offering free or reduced fee adoptions that day.

At the Thomaston shelter, all adult cats will be free, with reduced rates for kittens and puppies. The shelter staff says they are eager for more people to adopt homeless dogs and cats. They say they shelter has about 40 dogs right now, but they have 230 cats and need to find homes for them to make room for more.

"And we have our second round of kitten season," said marketing manager Anna Adams, "So we have a lot of kittens that will be available to adopt Saturday. A lot of excellent adult cats, too, all makes and models, guaranteed to purr!"

ClearThe Shelters Day is this Saturday. Participating shelters are also in Westbrook, Augusta, Waterville, Skowhegan, Lewiston, and Cherryfield , as well as Thomaston. NEWS CENTER will be broadcasting live from several of those shelters on both TV and online.

The shelters are hoping all the attention and publicity bring in new people.

"If it even brings in a couple more people it's worth it for us," said Adams. "We want to make sure these animals find homes."

On Saturday, August 19, seven shelters in Maine will offer waived or reduced pet adoption fees to Clear the Shelters. Reach out to your local shelter for more information about the event.

© 2017 WCSH-TV