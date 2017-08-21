Coaches, staff proud of American Ninja Warrior with Oakland high school ties

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A finalist on NBC's American Ninja Warrior has given Mainers another reason to be proud.

Jesse "Flex" Labreck has excelled on the show and is heading to the national finals in Las Vegas, according to the show's Twitter account.

Labreck graduated from Messalonskee High School in Oakland in 2008. At her old stomping ground, Athletics Secretary, Becky Fisher, still has a picture of Labreck hanging on a cabinet in her office.

Fisher says Labreck was a special student.

"She would just be a regular student here at school, but the minute she competed it was a different story," Fisher said.

Labreck's former high school track and field coach, Scott Wilson, no longer works at the school, but says he enjoys watching her compete on American Ninja Warrior.

"I get goosebumps just watching," Wilson said. He says he still talks to Labreck often, and that she has come back to the high school to give advice to students who have come after her.

