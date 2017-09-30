Coast Guard saves five at sailing regatta

Getting ready to sail for MS, the Captain of the boat named "Too Elusive" is challenging others. (Photo: WCSH)

JAMESTOWN, Rhode Island (NEWS CENTER) - The Coast Guard rescued five people on Saturday, September 30 after a 32-foot catamaran capsized during a regatta near Beavertail Lighthouse, Rhode Island, according to a press release.

At around 1 p.m., the local police department called the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England to report that a boat had capsized, and five individuals were in distress. The officer also reported another 32-foot catamaran with four people on board was disabled with a broken mast.

Coast Guard Station Castle Hill launched two 45-foot response boat crews.

The first boat crew found two people in the water wearing life jackets and three people still on board the capsized vessel. The crew brought the five survivors aboard and towed the vessel to Dutch Harbor.

The second crew arrived at the scene, but the catamaran with the broken mast had already been towed.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Today's seas were reported to be around five feet with 15 knot winds.

