Coast Guard trying to contact Mainer who owns this kayak

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Coast Guard has temporarily suspended a search after they recovered a drifting kayak in Casco Bay Saturday morning.

Neither the Coast Guard, nor the Portland Fire Department believe there is anyone missing at this time.

Senior Chief David Lebrecht with the Coast Guard said that on Friday night, the Portland Fire Department rescued two men off the East End Beach in Casco Bay. One was using a stand-up paddleboard, the other was a kayaker who had said he had capsized, according to the fire department. He said the fire department did not recover the kayak at the time.

Later that night, the Coast Guard received a report from someone on a ferry who spotted a drifting kayak.

The Coast Guard searched throughout the night, but could not find the kayak.

Lebrecht said that on Saturday morning, they received another report of a drifting kayak, but could not confirm or deny that it was the same kayak from Friday night.

An off-duty fire department employee recovered a kayak on Saturday morning at Spring Point, according to the fire department.

The two men were taken to the hospital and treated for mild hypothermia. The Coast Guard has not been able to contact them to confirm if the kayak belongs to one of them.

Lt. David Bourbeau with the Coast Guard said Saturday that it is critical for anyone using paddlecraft to label the craft with his or her name and contact information.

Anyone with information about the owner of the kayak should contact the Coast Guard at 207-767-0303.

