Cold could cripple trees damaged by October wind storm

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The frigid air can cause a number of problems. One we might not think about right away involve the trees that were damaged by October's wind storm.

These temperatures can cripple damaged trees. For one Richmond family, they are up against the cold and clock.

It's been hanging in there for two months since the damage so we're kind of just living on borrowed time.

Britt Morris says shortly after October's wind storm, the tree outside her Richmond home cracked.

Several attempts to remove it failed.

She says different crews with bucket trucks tried half a dozen times to remove the tree.

Then, Christmas morning, there arose such a clatter, the family dog, Chelsea, and Morris' husband went outside to see what was the matter.

Chelsea started to paw and wine at the tree. And Keith got a little closer, thought it was a squirrel, and he could actually hear it cracking and visually see it separating.

Not even ropes and straps could keep the tree from inching closer to the house, no thanks to the bitter cold and wind.

You don't really know what's going to happen.

She and her husband take turns staying home to watch the tree and their home.

I'm on pins and needles, the shower has to get finished we have to get out of the bathroom we have to get ready then we're away from that part of the house and I kind of breath a sigh of relief when my husband goes to work and the animals and I can get in the living room and stay in that part of the house.

She even has her pets' supplies packed up and ready to go at a moment's notice.

Crews were back at the tree Wednesday, ready to help just in time.

Scott Peacock of Capital Area Tree Service says they have received a number of calls about trees like this since the October wind storm.

If ice gets in and expands it definitely has a factor in the life, the longevity of the tree.

Morris has had to hold off on her business organizing homes, while she focuses on her own.

It's a race against time.

