Cold spell puts strain on fuel dealers

The current cold weather, with days of near-zero temperatures, is hard for everyone.Tough for those who worry about paying the bills for heat, and a lot of extra work and worry for Maine’s energy businesses., too.

Fuel companies like Giroux Energy of Portland say their phones have been ringing steadily the past few days as customers worry they won’t have enough oil or propane to keep the heat on. Giroux serves most of Cumberland County, from Brunswick to Standish.

General manager Steve Giroux says his delivery drives are having to put in extra hours to keep up with the current cold. He says 90% of the customers are on automatic delivery, which they company prefers because they can all be on a regular schedule, based on typical consumption. But when there is below-zero cold those customers use a lot more fuel, and that means more frequent deliveries are required.

Giroux says those customers normally have no worries about running out,. But customers who place orders each time they need fuel often become nervous during cold snaps. Giroux said they had been hearing from a number if those people because of this week's frigid temperatures.

"The customers we have who aren’t on auto (delivery) we tell them to make sure you don’t let it get any lower than a quarter by the time you place your order because that gives a little leeway," Giroux said.

He said cold snaps are an expected part of the business, but it does put a strain on the ten delivery drivers to keep pace with all the demand. Joe Liquori delivers propane and said Thursday had been hectic, with a lot more deliveries remaining in the day and more cold to come.

"I guess its supposed to last right thru the weekend from what I understand so we’re pretty much straight out all week, he said.

Giroux said they will be delivering fuel on Saturday and on New Years Day, to keep up with the needs of customers.

He compared selling fuel in winter to "Dairy Queen (selling ice cream) in the summer. We're giant to have a line".

