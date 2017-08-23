Collins: UMPI wins grant rejected because of line spacing

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Sen. Susan Collins says the University of Maine at Presque Isle is getting an Upward Bound grant that was originally rejected because of a line-spacing issue.



The Maine Republican who hails from Aroostook County praised the federal Department of Education Wednesday for reversing course after what she originally dubbed an "absurd bureaucratic decision."



UMPI's formatting problem concerned two infographics that had 1½-line spacing rather than double-line spacing. The application was 65 pages long.



The Upward Bound program aims to help high school students from low-income families and high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.



Collins says the university is receiving the full amount of its request: $623,665.

