Peaceful Maine protesters (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Two events will be held Sunday night in support of Charlottesville.

Inclusivity Rally: Support for Charlottesville, and Peace -- 7 pm at West Market Square in Bangor

Portland Stands in Solidarity with Charlottesville -- 6 pm at Monument Sq in Portland

