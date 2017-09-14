Community mourns Rockport woman killed in Massachusetts

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A candlelight vigil was held for 60-year-old Elizabeth "Buffy" Krause on Beech Hill in Rockport Wednesday.

People who attended the vigil say it was one of Krause's favorite places to hike.

Police believe Krause's son, Orion Krause, killed her and three others, including two grandparents in Groton, Massachusetts.

The vigil was held around 6:30 p.m. as the sunset served as a backdrop . For many, it was a beautiful setting for an event marked by grief.

Ted Kanellakis, of Camden was one of the attendees. He met Krause earlier this year through the Rockport Boat Club.

"Is this really true? Is this really happening?" Kanellakis said.

This event was mainly attended by friends and community members. Alexander Krause, the suspect's father told NEWS CENTER he would not be attending the vigil because it would be too difficult to face friends and family in that setting at the moment.

