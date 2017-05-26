WLBZ
Community Lets Students Know They Matter

May 26, 2017

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Talk about starting your day off on the right foot; community members in Bath lined the sidewalks to the Morse High School Friday morning with signs of encouragement for students, telling them they matter. 


This comes after a survey revealed 49% of students said they thought they didn't matter in their community. 

The Midcoast Community Alliance organized the event. It's a suicide prevention group made up of different community organizations, including mental health care agencies and law enforcement. The group said it wants to remind students they're important.

