15 years later, child activist remembers sparking Maine movement to protect circus elephants

Regan Flannery (Photo: Regan Flannery)

(NEWS CENTER) — Regan Flannery's father was a state legislator who introduced a bill in her name 15 years ago, asking for a ban on performing elephants in Maine.

The bill ultimately didn't pass, but it made the state one of the first in the country to take up the conversation.

That little girl is grown up now and we wanted to know how she feels about the Ringling Brothers announcement; so we traced her all the way across the country to FaceTime with her in Washington state.

"My father always said it best. He asked if I wanted to go to the circus, and I didn't because I knew they didn't want to be paraded around and in cages and hit with hooks and made to make everyone else laugh when I knew they weren't happy," Flannery said.

The pleas from Flannery and her father helped fan the flames of a movement. Protesters stood outside when the circus came to town, and legislators did pass a law that forced the circuses to bring up-to-date paperwork on their animals.

"Once it became the bigger deal that it became, my father and I were getting contacted by larger organizations like PETA and the Welfare Society."

Despite trying to improve its public relations, Barnum & Bailey said ticket sales plummeted over the years. Officials say kids were just interested in other things.

Those elephants that are still performing will be retired to sanctuaries in Florida.

"I'm still not super thrilled with what they're trying to do with their elephants now that the circus isn't going to be running, but I'll take the little wins as they come," Flannery said.

Flannery says she has maintained relationships with fellow advocates over the years, and still believes in fighting for what's right.

"Just the fact that it's still being remembered, the fact that it took off so much when I was a little girl," she said, "that's what's exciting for me."

