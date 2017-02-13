Biddeford Fire Department keeps kitchen open for tired public works/safety crews

Firefighters feed public safety and public works crews

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a storm this big, it's all hands on deck for public works and public safety crews.

In Biddeford, some plow truck drivers who came in Sunday afternoon worked through the night and well into Monday night; while another crew worked through the night to help keep them fueled and going.

"It's usually around 60 people per meal we have to plan for," said firefighter Tim Sevigny.

The fire department opens its kitchen for massive storms, keeping all crews and dispatchers fed and caffeinated.

"You're out there and you're cold, you're tired and here food is prepared for you, so you can come inside and just be happy," said retired firefighter, Fred Roberts, volunteering his time to help out.

It's a small break, but just enough to replenish both physically and mentally. "A lot of places are closed, there's no place to go eat," said Assistant Director of Public Works, Ray Parent.

"You're out working and there's no stopping, so when they come in we can all sit down and socialize, talk about the storm, have something good to eat, and then we're ready to go for another 8 to 10 hours."

