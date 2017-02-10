'Building Bridges' dinner brings Muslim, Catholic Mainers together

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of people from Muslim and Catholic communities in Maine are coming together this weekend to break bread. People planning the "Building Bridges Dinner" say it’s a chance to learn more about new neighbors.

Local pastor, Michael Henchal, says the idea came after hearing a radio story about how most Americans are uncomfortable with Muslims immigrants and refugees even though most admitted they had no direct interaction with those groups.

Labed Al-Hanfy, who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Military in Iraq, had a very well-publicized and emotional reunion with his daughter last week in Maine, after she had been stranded in Iraq as a result of the recent immigration order. Labed states “Over time, churches have been the key players in bringing different people, perspectives, or ideologies closer to each other, I believe this event will definitely reduce the sense of alienation that communities have.”

At the dinner, participants will be invited to enjoy a variety of music and food, including traditional Muslim dishes, but more importantly, they will share their own traditions while gaining a new understanding of each other.

“As I told my parishioners, when our ancestors came to America from Italy, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and other countries, they were often met with hostility and misunderstanding,” said Monsignor Henchal. “But once we got to know each other, people found that we were not all that bad. It seems to me that this dinner and events like it are what are necessary to calm the fears and mistrust that sometimes exist. It also gives the Catholic Church a chance to offer a more welcoming experience than what confronted our ancestors many years ago.”

The dinner is planned for Sunday, Feb, 12 in Scarborough at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Hall at 5 p.m. .

