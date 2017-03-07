Courtesy Hannaford

Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ever notice how perfect the produce looks at the grocery store? Well that's because anything that is misshapen or looks quirky doesn't make the grade to be sold at stores, even if it is perfectly good.

One Maine grocery chain is working to remedy that. Hannaford says it will be selling fruits and veggies that typically go to waste because they don't look perfect at 15 stores across the state.

Our question to you, does appearance matter? Will you buy misfit produce for less? Would you buy "ugly" fruit? One grocery store chain hopes you say yes! pic.twitter.com/lSyXhasz6X — Adrienne Stein (@AdrienneStein) March 7, 2017

The best part...they will be sold for less. Hannaford you can already buy misfit produce at these stores:

Yarmouth, Westbrook, Buxton, Millcreek, Scarborough, Gorham, Riverside St, Maine Mall, Forest Avenue, Damariscotta, Camden, Topsham, Rockland, Brunswick and Belfast.

