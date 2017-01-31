Hallowell backs away from sanctuary, but not from taking a stand

Hallowell sign

HALLOWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In politics and public opinion, one word can sometimes make a big difference. For instance, the word “sanctuary”.

In the town of Hallowell, the anger over the President’s recent orders about immigration and refugees prompted some people –including Rep. Charlotte Warren, to start talking about declaring Hallowell a “Sanctuary City”. That got attention, because Sanctuary cities, where local government will not help federal officials enforce certain immigration laws, have become highly controversial. Hallowell’s mayor Mark Walker said trying to make Hallowell a Sanctuary City—the first in Maine -- in Maine would likely cause a lot of problems for the city council.

So Warren said she and her supporters have backed away from that idea, choosing instead to have Hallowell declared a “Welcoming City”. The action would not require any particular official action, but she says it would reflect the kind of community Hallowell is.

“It means exactly what it says,”, said Warren, “that we are welcoming of everybody. We always have been that’s why we’re known as the gem of the Kennebec, the chosen place, mecca...most people know Hallowell for exactly what we are, open to everyone, very welcoming.”

Mayor Walker said he will present the order to the City Council at the next meeting. Hallowell is a largely Democratic town. It voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election by nearly a three to one margin over Donald Trump, so Warren and others say there is a lot of sentiment in town opposing the President’s recent orders.

To prove the city is welcoming, she pointed to its newest business, Mainly Groceries, on Water Street. The store opened last week, the owner Youssef Zamat said. Zamat and his family emigrated to the U.S. from Iraq 14 years ago, and he and some of the others have since become American citizens. The family also owns a similar store in Augusta. Zamat said people in both communities have been very welcoming to them.

Meanwhile, councilors a few miles away in Gardiner are reportedly talking about having their city declare itself open to asylum seekers and refugees, though it isn’t clear if that, too, would be a largely symbolic effort.

Copyright 2016 WCSH