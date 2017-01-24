In driving rain, Portland surveys its homeless

A survey sheet used to collect data on Portland's homeless population.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The City of Portland held its annual survey of its homeless population Tuesday night.

It's part of an annual survey called "Point in Time" by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Volunteers will break off into teams to collect data on Portland's homeless.

Monday night, despite the rain, they fanned out all over the city to try and find as many of the city's homeless as possible.

The survey is led by the city and Rob Parritt, the director of the Oxford Street Shelter.

Parritt says Portland continues to have high numbers of homeless individuals in terms of people per capita both nationally and regionally.

Over the years, this survey has shed some light on various trends related to those numbers.

Parritt says those trends include an increase in the number of people struggling with opiate addiction and an increase in women who are homeless.

Overall, though, Parritt says Maine's total number of people experiencing homelessness has dropped.

The state also has a high number of homeless people in shelters but Monday’s survey was more about finding people who may never visit somewhere like Oxford Street.

“Portland and Maine as a state has a high percentage of our homeless population in shelters,” said Parritt. “That being said, that small population of folks who do choose to stay outside for whatever reason, is increasing.”

