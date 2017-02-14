Maine makes top 5 states in happiness: residents tell us why!

Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) -- In America, Maine has one the longest coastlines, one of the biggest natural forests, mostly dependable rainfall and something equally relevant in this day and age, a lot of happy citizens!

According to the most recent release of Gallup-Healthway's State Well-Being Rankings report, Maine has been ranked as #4.

The criteria for measuring 'state happiness' is based on:

Community: liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community

Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security

Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily

Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals

Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life

(Photo: Gallup-Healthways)

We decided to ask some of our followers on social media to elaborate on the kind of answers they would give if they were surveyed.

The responses we saw the most were:

#4 Seasons: having four distinct seasons with all their pros and cons

#3 Sports: every outdoor sport and interest imaginable

#2 Communities: people like knowing the person next door

#1 Freedom: breathing room, available land, general lack of traffic

"The people. The seasons. The elbow room. The local restaurants and breweries. The beauty of nature in endless different ways. The clean air and water. In short -- the incredible quality of life." - Sarah Hanson Bailey

CLICK HERE FOR ENTIRE GALLUP-HEALTHWAY'S RANKING REPORT