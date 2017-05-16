LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)--Register for the 2017 Dempsey Challenge at Dempseychallenge.org.
- October 7 and 8 in Lewiston, Maine at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.
- Run or walk a 5K or 10K or cycle 10 – 100 miles.
- Every dollar raised goes directly to the Dempsey Center, supporting anyone impacted by cancer, and their families, with free quality of life services
- Don’t want to run, walk or cycle, you can also volunteer at the Dempsey Challenge as well.
NEWS CENTER is proud to sponsor a weekend raising money to help those impacted by cancer. Don’t forget, you may also catch a glance of Maine’s very own, Patrick Dempsey!
