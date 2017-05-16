LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)--Register for the 2017 Dempsey Challenge at Dempseychallenge.org.

October 7 and 8 in Lewiston, Maine at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.

Run or walk a 5K or 10K or cycle 10 – 100 miles.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the Dempsey Center, supporting anyone impacted by cancer, and their families, with free quality of life services

Don’t want to run, walk or cycle, you can also volunteer at the Dempsey Challenge as well.

NEWS CENTER is proud to sponsor a weekend raising money to help those impacted by cancer. Don’t forget, you may also catch a glance of Maine’s very own, Patrick Dempsey!

© 2017 WCSH-TV