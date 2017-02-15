Snow storms pack a punch to small businesses

The Farm Stand has actually seen a boost in sales during the storm.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Small businesses are starting to feel the impacts from the back to back storms.

"If we're not here, we're not getting paid," said Ocean Waves Salon owner, Allison Staling.

With all of the snow, they've either had to close or wait for clients who never show or call to cancel. Some of her employees have come in on their days off to catch up, and Staling herself is working 12 hour days.

With the most recent storm, Staling was expecting to have to reschedule well into March.

Just up the road from the salon at The Farm Stand, general manager, Liz Bullis says their numbers grow the day before the storm, as people stock up on the essentials.

"In times past it has definitely meant a blow to our numbers," said Bullis. "This year we have increased our staple items, we have more things people may want to stock up on before a storm, so this year we've actually seen great sales."

