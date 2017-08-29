Texas Cares: Donate to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

TEGNA is excited to share that Texas Cares, a company wide initiative to support those in need following Hurricane Harvey, has raised over $1.15 million in its first 24 hours. The fundraising campaign was set up on Monday across TEGNA stations around the country where all of the money will go towards the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“This is just the beginning. We will use this momentum to continue to serve our communities and help improve the lives of those in need,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “I want to especially thank Lowe’s Home Improvements who, during a Texas Cares telethon on WCNC in Charlotte, donated $500,000. I am incredibly proud of how our stations and communities have come together to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and serve the greater good.”

TEGNA is only getting started. Families and victims who have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey will need our help for the foreseeable future.

All 46 TEGNA stations across the country are helping to raise money and are encouraging donations to the Texas Cares fund through on-air broadcasts, social media, telethons, and telling stories of impact and informing viewers how they can help.

Your donation will go towards providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. An average of 91 cents for every dollar is used for humanitarian services and programs, and only a small amount is used by the American Red Cross for fundraising and management. The Red Cross honors donor intent, and your donation will be designated specifically to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

All donations are tax deductible.

On our app? Click here to donate.

© 2017 WUSA-TV