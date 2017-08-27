Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 10:34 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. One missing, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Aug 27, 2017, 1:58 p.m. Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It' Aug 26, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
