'That was the hardest part for me...' Saco man, friend rescue Fryeburg officers

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The cry for “help” came from Fryeburg police officer Dale Stout. It was visceral and carried over the water, throwing Paul Hall into fight or flight mode. He was already trying to make sense of the jarring noise he’d just heard on the Saco River Saturday.

“I was still a long way back and that’s when I heard a loud bang,” Hall said while taking a work break at Patriot Subaru in Saco Monday.

“That immediately caused me to stop paddling...and that’s when I could hear Officer Stout starting to scream for help.”

For Hall, the next moment was pure instinct.

“We gotta go,” he said to his longtime friend, Scott Bean. The two men, who traditionally meet up for fishing trips on the river, went into rescue mode. “You know when somebody is having a little bit of a tough time and when somebody’s in fear for their life.”

Ironically, Officer Dale Stout, 51 and Reserve Officer Nate Desjardins, 20, were also on a rescue run when their boat crashed. It was Desjardins’ first on-duty training day. He and Stout were patrolling the river for the busy Memorial Day weekend. The water was high. Currents were strong. Stout and Desjardins were trying to get to 3 people whose canoe flipped. The officers’ boat hit something in the water with such force, they were both ejected.

Hall and Bean rowed up to the crash scene. Stout was in the water, hanging on to the boat and the anchor rope. Desjardins, head bleeding, was inside the boat, unconscious.

“And I hate to say it that way, but the first thought I had is when you look at the two officers, you look at one and you know he has a chance. You look at the other and you don’t know if they’ve got a chance,” said Hall.

Hall faced a decision that’s hard to recount without getting emotional.

“So you have to make a split decision right then and there to help the one that you know you can. That was awful. That was the hardest part for me, was to decide who to save. It’s terrible.”

They put a life jacket on Stout, pulled him into the boat, used his radio to call for help and waited for the next rescue boat. “We kind of did the best we could to keep them dry, warm, just make sure everybody was breathing.”

Stout and Desjardins were both airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. Stout was released Monday. Desjardins, who suffered a traumatic head injury, remained in critical condition.

Hall’s fishing trips with Bean have become a tradition of sorts on a river he normally finds peaceful and calm. He’s still processing what happened this past weekend.

“You won't forget about something like this. It's one of those things where it won't be in the front of my mind… but I can close my eyes and see it probably forever.”

