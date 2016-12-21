The dangers of DIY when thawing out in the cold

Dangers of DIY

(NEWS CENTER) -- As the temperatures dip this time of year, homeowners face things like frozen pipes or ice dams, and often try to fix those things themselves.

Monmouth's fire chief says a fire on Tuesday sparked because the homeowner was using a propane heater to warm pipes.

Ultimately, when it comes to something important, like installing or cleaning a wood stove, working on a boiler; even quick fixes to clear ice dams, Bob Vail of Vail General Contracting, says call a professional.

"No matter how confident they may be, there are some projects that are best left to the professionals," said Vail.

"The liability issue, it's an issue that safety is paramount."

To help ensure you don't have to break up ice dams or thaw pipes, Vail says start with proper insulation. Things like heat tape can be a quick fix, but don't solve the problem. It can also be dangerous if used incorrectly.

"Generally it's recommended to get this done before there's a problem," said Tim Currier, manager at Maine Hardware. "But many people come in and buy these after there's a problem, unfortunately... It's for water lines and fill lines, not for drainage."

Kenzie Smith in Old Town blamed malfunctioning heat tape underneath her home for sparking a Monday fire.

Officials also warn not to use open flames when trying to thaw those frozen pipes, no matter how closely you're watching it.

The Office of the Maine Fire Marshall has a list of tips to keep your home warm, while staying safe.

