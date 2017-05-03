UMaine calls on magical forces to clean campus

A shirt at the University of Maine.

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Brooms will have a dual purpose Wednesday at the University of Maine in Orono. First, they'll be used for playing quidditch and then for sweeping up the campus.

Wednesday is Maine Day at UMaine. On that day each year, classes are canceled so students can help with spring cleaning. The university tries to make the work fun by mixing the chores with games and activities.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Harry Potter themed parade from the Hilltop area to the Mall. Work begins at 9 a.m. on more than 70 projects including raking, planting flowers, picking up litter and painting.

Students also devote their efforts to service projects to improve the wider community. They will donate a load of firewood to the Waldo County Woodshed. And with the Hungry 100K, they have set the goal of packing 100,000 meals for local food banks.

After all of their hard work, students will refuel themselves with a celebratory barbecue.

