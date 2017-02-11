York man killed in a house fire

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One person died in a house fire early Saturday morning in York. The fire was reported just after 6 AM by workers at a nearby VFW Hall.
Officials say flames quickly spread through the home and all that remains are four exterior walls.
Firefighters found a body inside the home, and believe it is the homeowner, John Herrin. The state Medical Examiner's Office will work next week to determine a positive identification.
Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause.
