WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 10 closing alerts
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

York man killed in a house fire

WCSH 7:08 PM. EST February 11, 2017

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One person died in a house fire early Saturday morning in York. The fire was reported just after 6 AM by workers at a nearby VFW Hall. 

Officials say flames quickly spread through the home and all that remains are four exterior walls. 

Firefighters found a body inside the home, and believe it is the homeowner, John Herrin. The state Medical Examiner's Office will work next week to determine a positive identification. 

Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause. 
 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories