Connecticut man disappears on canoe trip

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Game Wardens are now describing their investigation into a missing canoeist as a possible drowning.
The search effort began Thursday night on Panther Pond in Raymond and continued Friday morning.
Wardens said a 52-year-old man from Connecticut set out alone on a canoe trip along the eastern shore of the pond around 10 p.m. When his friends heard the man yelling, they called for help.
Investigators said their search turned up an overturned canoe. By daybreak, divers had also joined the search.
NEWS CENTER will continue to update this story as the search progresses.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs