Constitution lawyer questions Governor's ability to remove sheriffs

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A constitution lawyer questions claims from Maine Governor Paul LePage that he can fire county sheriffs for not following requests from Federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Under Article IX, Section 10 of Maine law, the Governor has the ability to remove the sheriff, but only after he officiates a hearing, which may only occur after someone files a formal complaint against a sheriff and the sheriff is then notified.

Maine constitution lawyer Marshall Tinkle said Tuesday that the law is unclear about whether Governor can act as both the complainant and the judge.

"It certainly vests an awful lot of power in the Governor and it should just be hoped that the Governor won't use that power for now a political partisan end," said Tinkle.

A Maine revised statute, title 30-A, Part 1, Chapter 1, Subchapter 6, Article 7 says that the complaint may come from the county commissioner in which that sheriff works. Tinkle said he was not sure if that narrowed the law so that the complaint can only come from a county commissioner, or not.

Governor LePage also issued an executive order for sheriffs to follow ICE directives. Tinkle said it is unclear if an executive order would stand as law in a hearing.

The law does not appear to have any provision barring the Governor from also being the complainant, which could allow the Governor to submit the complaint, then hold the hearing and make a decision. Tinkle said that even one person who agrees with the Governor could essentially file the complaint on LePage's behalf.

"Sheriffs, like a lot of us, are employees at will. In this case, it's the will of the people very four years, but even more directly, it's at the will of the Governor as long as he can file someone to fill the complaint," said Tinkle.

