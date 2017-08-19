LOVELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 28-year old Timothy Even, former Westbrook track coach convicted of having sex with a student, killed himself Friday, according to Maine State Police.

A statement released by Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland says, 'On Friday morning at about 11 AM (Maine State Trooper Lt. Walter F. Grzyb) checked on a vehicle backed into a log landing...in Lovell near the Stoneham town line.'

The statement goes on to say a deceased male was identified as Even.

The report states, 'His death is not suspicious and is believed to be a suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination. An autopsy is not expected but further testing will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.'

Even had worked Westbrook High School as a track coach.

According to the police affidavit Even told investigators he had sexual relations with the 17-year-old three times outside at a park in Portland. The age of consent is 16 in Maine, but it is against state law to have sexual relations with a student you have authority over.



In a statement given to police at the time, Even wrote “This is a situation that started with the best of intentions. Unfortunately, my lack of professionalism and self-control created a situation that got out of hand.”



Even went on to apologize to the Westbrook School department and all others that have been harmed by this. As far the alleged victim and her family are concerned, he wrote: “My apology will never be enough.”

Even was convicted of sexual assault of the student, resulting from the sexual relationship, according to police.

If you or anyone you know is struggling and contemplating suicide please reach out to authorities. Maine has many ways you can seek help;

Maine Crisis Hotline

1-888-568-1112

If you are not in Maine, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

If you would like to chat online with a crisis counselor:

Lifeline Crisis Chat

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/gethelp/lifelinechat.aspx

© 2017 WCSH-TV