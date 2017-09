Limerick, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a tractor trailer yesterday in Limerick.

Jay Traunig of Cornish attempted to pass the trailer after it had started a left turn. Instead, Traunig hit the vehicle. Police say he died instantly. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash caused a four-hour shutdown on Route 11.

© 2017 WCSH-TV