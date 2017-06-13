Corrections officer accidentally shot by fellow CO at academy

MSP icon (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

VASSALBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police are investigating the accidental shooting of an Aroostook County corrections officer inside a vehicle parked at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The vehicle and gun involved in the incident were privately owned. Wounded from the accident was Matthew Morrison, 33, of Mars Hill. Morrison is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Morrison was shot by a fellow correctional officer, Matthew Benger, 24, of Portland, who works locally in Cumberland County. The shooting took place inside a pickup truck owned by yet another correctional officer – Cody Gillis, 25, of Brunswick, who also works for Cumberland County.

The three men were attending the five-week basic corrections training program at the academy.

Ownership of the gun belongs to Gillis.

The subject of this story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV