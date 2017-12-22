Snow continues to move in. It will overspread much of the region as we head into tonight. If you had anywhere to be your window of opportunity is closing. Conditions will make it slick for travel later today and tonight.

We are still looking at a widespread 3-5 inches of snow. Some higher totals of 5-6 inches are possible into Southwestern Maine and New Hampshire. It will remain all snow into tonight, with 1-3 inches already on the ground. A couple more inches of snow is possible through early Saturday.

There will most likely be a lull in precipitation before more moves in. Warmer air will move in aloft, but the colder air will stay in place near the surface. Freezing rain is a big concern into Saturday. Power outages are possible. There will likely be a coating of ice on tree limbs and power lines.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory in place into Saturday.

We should see precipitation end by late evening, Saturday. Sunday is still looking better for travel, with more snow for Christmas Day.

-Cory

