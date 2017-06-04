UPDATE 1:35PM - Westbrook Police say two vehicles were involved in the fatal accident early this morning on Rte 302. A male driving a Chevrolet Camero appears to have struck the rear end of a Nissan SUV driving by a woman. Officials say the male was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was treated at the scene and refused medical transport. The name of the male operator is not being released as next of kin have not been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE 11:00AM - RT 302 is back open to traffic.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A severe crash has closed US Route 302 from Duck Pond Road in Westbrook to Pope Road in Windham. Officials ask drivers to find alternate route.

Dispatchers said the crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dispatchers would not comment on any injuries at this time.

