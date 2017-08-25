Crash ends 115 mph police chase

Police said they gave chase after clocking a driver at 115 mph (Photo: Maine State Police)

SHERMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Their cars were blur as a Maine State Trooper gunned his engine to catch up to a driver who was clocked at 115 mph.

The chase began around 7 p.m. on Thursday as Trooper Tim Saucier was monitoring northbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Sherman.

Saucier said the other driver refused to pull over as he kept pace at more than 100 mph with his siren blaring. Saucier continued his pursuit as the driver exited the interstate in Island Falls and turned onto Route 159.

On a sharp turn in the road, the driver lost control and crashed. Saucier arrested both people in the car.

After a high-speed chase with police ended in a crash, 24-year-old Nathan Love of Minot was arrested on charges of criminal speed, failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, operating without a license and operating under the influence (Photo: Maine State Police)

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Nathan Love of Minot. He is charged with criminal speed, failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, operating without a license, and operating under the influence.

The passenger, 25-year-old Nathaniel Bourget of Millinocket, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on an assault charge. He was also charged with violating conditions of release.

Police said no one was injured in the crash that ended a high-speed chase, although the car was so badly damaged that it had to be towed away (Photo: Maine State Police)

Due the damage from the crash, the car had to be towed away. However neither Love nor Bourget were injured. Police took both of them to the Aroostook County Jail.

