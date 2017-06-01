Crash into house kills dirt bike driver

Police investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in Harpswell said the driver, Levi Alexander, was not wearing a helment when he lost control and ran into a house (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

HARPSWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Emergency crews rushing to the scene of a dirt bike crash in Harpswell arrived to find the driver dead.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Levi Alexander died on impact when his 2009 Kawasaki ran into the house at 1942 Harpswell Neck Rd.

Investigators said Alexander had been traveling southbound along the road just before 7 p.m. on Thursday when a witness saw him raise the front wheel of the bike. He lost control as he left the road, went airborne and struck the house.

Police said speed was likely a factor in the crash. Their investigation also showed that Alexander was not wearing a helmet, and the bike was not registered for on-road use.

