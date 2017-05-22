Critics take on York toll plan

A meeting in Kittery discussing the York toll booths.

The Maine Turnpike authority is moving closer to replacing the York toll booths.

The agency says the existing toll plaza is unsafe and unorganized.

Monday night, state environmental officials held a hearing about whether cash should be collected at the new toll.

Hundreds of people attended including many opponents of moving the toll booths.

The hearing is a required step for the turnpike authority to get the new plaza approved

“The DEP is being asked to make a final decision,” said Peter Mills, executive director of the Maine Turnpike Authority. “The Army Corp of Engineers has given us a permit already.”

The new toll area would be built a mile and-a-half north of the old one.

People living near the proposed site are concerned about pollution and noise.

Many would like to see the tolls get a facelift but stay put.

“We can fix it, if they take it down, they're going to have to fix the pavement anyway,” said Randy Small, a York man who helped found Think Again, a group dedicated to opposing the toll change.

Other York residents are concerned about a bigger disruption.

Losing their jobs.

Two Maine Turnpike toll collectors say they'd suffer if they were suddenly out of work.

“I lose my job, I can't pay my mortgage, I'm out on the street,” said Craig DeCourt.

As for a completely cashless toll which residents and city leaders in York say they want, that’s not the MTA's first choice.

The agency says 30 percent of drivers pay cash in York and Maine has no existing system to process cashless tolls.

Even if the DEP gives its approval, this decade long disagreement may not be resolved.

The turnpike authority says project opponents can still appeal the agency's decision.

If the project were approved in the near future, the MTA says construction would take about three years.



