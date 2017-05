Ashley Embry created her own version of the game Mad Gab for her mom. Once "grandma" figured it out, she had the most amazing reaction. (Photo: TODAY Show)

Ashley Embry created her own version of the game Mad Gab, where words on a card look like gibberish but sound different when spoken aloud.

Mom Wendy Hertzog took some time to catch on. But once she did, she had the most amazing reaction.

